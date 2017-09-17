Trump, In New Dig, Mocks North Korea Leader As Rocket Man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump, In New Dig, Mocks North Korea Leader As Rocket Man

Posted: Updated:
WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats.

Trump's chief diplomat held out hope the North would return to the bargaining table, though the president's envoy to the United Nations said the Security Council had "pretty much exhausted" all its options.

Kim Jong Un has pledged to continue the North's programs, saying his country is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the United States.

North Korea will be high on the agenda for world leaders this coming week at the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump's biggest moment on the world stage since his inauguration in January.

Trump is scheduled to address the world body, which he has criticized as weak and incompetent, on Tuesday.

Trump, who spent the weekend at his New Jersey golf club, tweeted that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed North Korea during their latest telephone conversation Saturday.

Asked about Trump's description of Kim, national security adviser H.R. McMaster said "Rocket Man" was "a new one and I think maybe for the president." But, he said, "that's where the rockets are coming from. Rockets, though, we ought to probably not laugh too much about because they do represent a great threat to all."

McMcaster said Kim is "going to have to give up his nuclear weapons because the president has said he's not going to tolerate this regime threatening the United States and our citizens with a nuclear weapon."

Asked if that meant Trump would launch a military strike, McMaster said "he's been very clear about that, that all options are on the table."

Some doubt that Kim would ever agree to surrender his arsenal.

"I think that North Korea is not going to give up its program with nothing on the table," said Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Kim has threatened Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, and has fired missiles over Japan, a U.S. ally. North Korea also recently tested its most powerful bomb.

The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously twice in recent weeks to tighten economic sanctions on North Korea, including targeting shipments of oil and other fuel used in missile testing. Trump's U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, said North Korea was starting to "feel the pinch."

Trump, in a tweet, asserted that long lines for gas were forming in North Korea, and he said that was "too bad."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was waiting for the North to express interest in "constructive, productive talks."

"All they need to do to let us know they're ready to talk is to just stop these tests, stop these provocative actions, and let's lower the threat level and the rhetoric," he said.

But Haley warned of a tougher U.S. response to future North Korean provocations, and said she would be happy to turn the matter over to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis "because he has plenty of military options."

Mattis said after Kim tested a hydrogen bomb earlier this month that the U.S. would answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming."

Trump has threatened to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if the North continued with its threats. Haley said that wasn't an empty threat from the president but she declined to describe the president's intentions.

"If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior, if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed and we all know that and none of us want that," Haley said. "None of us want war. But we also have to look at the fact that you are dealing with someone who is being reckless, irresponsible and is continuing to give threats not only to the United States, but to all their allies, so something is going to have to be done."

In other developments Sunday:

-McMaster said "the president's ears are open" to possible participation in a new global climate agreement that addresses his concerns about the original 2015 deal, when Barack Obama was president. The White House has denied reports that Trump has changed his mind about withdrawing the U.S. from the accord.

-McMasters suggested that Friday's bomb attack in London could lead Trump to introduce a stronger travel ban. Trump's original travel ban has been tied up in court, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear arguments next month in a legal challenge.

Haley and Feinstein spoke on CNN's "State of the Union," McMaster appeared on ABC's "This Week" and "Fox News Sunday" and Tillerson was on CBS' "Face the Nation."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Stars Arrive For Emmys Expected To Feature A Cheeky Colbert

    Stars Arrive For Emmys Expected To Feature A Cheeky Colbert

    Sunday, September 17 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-09-17 23:24:55 GMT
    LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "This Is Us" stars Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones were among the Emmy Awards nominees playing it cool as they arrived for Sunday's ceremony. The actors paused for photographs and interviews on the red carpet, which for the first time was tented and air conditioned to provide relief from the usually warm September weather in Los Angeles. Nature provided a break as well, with temperatures in the 70s. Another "This Is Us" star, Chris Sull...
    LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "This Is Us" stars Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones were among the Emmy Awards nominees playing it cool as they arrived for Sunday's ceremony. The actors paused for photographs and interviews on the red carpet, which for the first time was tented and air conditioned to provide relief from the usually warm September weather in Los Angeles. Nature provided a break as well, with temperatures in the 70s. Another "This Is Us" star, Chris Sull...

  • "Juggalos," Trump Supporters Converge On Washington For Dueling Rallies

    "Juggalos," Trump Supporters Converge On Washington For Dueling Rallies

    Sunday, September 17 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-09-17 22:43:05 GMT
    WASHINGTON -- The National Mall has played host to rallies and protests of all sizes, scope and aims through the years, but Saturday it witnessed a convergence of groups most likely unique in the park's history. Hundreds of so-called Juggalos -- fans of "horrorcore" hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known for the face paint some wear to match the band's "dark carnival" aesthetic -- marched as part of a long-planned protest against what they ...
    WASHINGTON -- The National Mall has played host to rallies and protests of all sizes, scope and aims through the years, but Saturday it witnessed a convergence of groups most likely unique in the park's history. Hundreds of so-called Juggalos -- fans of "horrorcore" hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known for the face paint some wear to match the band's "dark carnival" aesthetic -- marched as part of a long-planned protest against what they ...

  • New storm Maria a growing threat to Irma-slammed Caribbean

    New storm Maria a growing threat to Irma-slammed Caribbean

    Sunday, September 17 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-09-17 20:18:20 GMT
    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The hurricane-battered islands of the Caribbean prepared on Sunday to face yet another potential disaster, with forecasters saying that Tropical Storm Maria is likely to hit the Leeward Islands as a strengthening hurricane by Monday night. Hurricane watches were in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including St. Martin, St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda. The U.S. Nati...
    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The hurricane-battered islands of the Caribbean prepared on Sunday to face yet another potential disaster, with forecasters saying that Tropical Storm Maria is likely to hit the Leeward Islands as a strengthening hurricane by Monday night. Hurricane watches were in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including St. Martin, St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda. The U.S. Nati...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

    Police Pursuit Through Multiple Towns Ends In Crash

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-09-16 18:51:13 GMT

    Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

    Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.

  • Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List

    Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List

    Sunday, September 17 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-09-17 17:55:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live. 

  • Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

    Putnam County Deputies Arrest Culloden Man On Several Charges

    Saturday, September 16 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-09-16 21:43:02 GMT
    Putnam County, WV (WOWK)-  The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Putnam County, WV (WOWK)-  The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent this press release in regards to a recent arrest: ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Travis M. Edmonds from Culloden. Edmonds is charged with Possession with intent to deliver, Fleeing other than vehicle, Transferring and Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing an Officer. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.