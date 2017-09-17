Beckley Police searching for man accused of setting woman on fir - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Police searching for man accused of setting woman on fire

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire. 

Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. 

Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday. 

Lane is accused of pouring gas on a woman and lighting her on fire. Family of the victim tell us she was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital where she is in critical condition. 

Police said Lane has three active warrants for his arrest. If you see him you are asked to call Beckley Police. 

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

