Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of the West Virginia National Guard says the state needs to set standards to make sure water and sewer plants located in flood plains can withstand flooding. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Adj. Gen James Hoyer told state lawmakers meeting in interim session Sunday that in his 34 years in the National Guard, the same infrastructure systems have required emergency assistance during floods "over and over." ...
SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire. Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area. As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation. Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...
