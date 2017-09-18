More News More>>

National Guard chief: Protect infrastructure from flooding National Guard chief: Protect infrastructure from flooding CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of the West Virginia National Guard says the state needs to set standards to make sure water and sewer plants located in flood plains can withstand flooding. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Adj. Gen James Hoyer told state lawmakers meeting in interim session Sunday that in his 34 years in the National Guard, the same infrastructure systems have required emergency assistance during floods "over and over."

Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hundreds of police officers in full riot gear responded to the streets of downtown St. Louis after another day of peaceful protests over an ex-police officer's acquittal in the death of a black man gave way to property damage and dangerous encounters with officers. Police made dozens of arrests shortly before midnight when people ignored orders to disperse. More protests were expected starting Monday morning, with demonstrators planning to gather downtown. A judge...

Stars Arrive For Emmys Expected To Feature A Cheeky Colbert Stars Arrive For Emmys Expected To Feature A Cheeky Colbert LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "This Is Us" stars Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones were among the Emmy Awards nominees playing it cool as they arrived for Sunday's ceremony. The actors paused for photographs and interviews on the red carpet, which for the first time was tented and air conditioned to provide relief from the usually warm September weather in Los Angeles. Nature provided a break as well, with temperatures in the 70s. Another "This Is Us" star, Chris Sull...

"Juggalos," Trump Supporters Converge On Washington For Dueling Rallies "Juggalos," Trump Supporters Converge On Washington For Dueling Rallies WASHINGTON -- The National Mall has played host to rallies and protests of all sizes, scope and aims through the years, but Saturday it witnessed a convergence of groups most likely unique in the park's history. Hundreds of so-called Juggalos -- fans of "horrorcore" hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known for the face paint some wear to match the band's "dark carnival" aesthetic -- marched as part of a long-planned protest against what they ...

New storm Maria a growing threat to Irma-slammed Caribbean New storm Maria a growing threat to Irma-slammed Caribbean SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The hurricane-battered islands of the Caribbean prepared on Sunday to face yet another potential disaster, with forecasters saying that Tropical Storm Maria is likely to hit the Leeward Islands as a strengthening hurricane by Monday night. Hurricane watches were in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including St. Martin, St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda. The U.S. Nati...

Trump, In New Dig, Mocks North Korea Leader As Rocket Man Trump, In New Dig, Mocks North Korea Leader As Rocket Man WV reacts to first Trump cabinet appointees SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats.

Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List Disability Backlog Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die On Wait List WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.

Protesters Smash Windows In Second Violent Night Near St. Louis Protesters Smash Windows In Second Violent Night Near St. Louis ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Protests turned violent for a second night near St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, as a small group of demonstrators refused to disperse, breaking windows at dozens of businesses and throwing objects at police, who moved in with hundreds of officers in riot gear to make arrests. The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16...

OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy's Parade OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy's Parade COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band announced it has been selected to perform in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in band history. According to a press release, the band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the beloved parade. TBDBITL will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Buckeyes' game against Army West Point on Saturday, including the "The...