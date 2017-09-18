The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
West Virginia's highest court says a judge made a mistake last year blocking the state's "right-to-work" law from taking effect while the court challenge against it continues.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.
Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve. Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
A group is proposing a ballot initiative to require background checks for all gun sales in Ohio.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are donating $1 million to 12 charities involved in Harvey relief efforts.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire. Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area. As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation. Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...
