West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law.

The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union.  

Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials.

The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

