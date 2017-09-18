Propane truck accident slowing commute in Cabell County, WV

UPDATE 7:45A 9/18/2017

Crews on scene say I-64 E near Barboursville will be closed for 2-4 hours as they work to clear the scene. They'll only have to close the WB lanes for a few minutes.

Drivers are encouraged to use Route 60 as their alternate route. Crews suggest getting off at Exit 18 or 20, going down to Milton and getting back on there.

A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking.

911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours.

Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site.

