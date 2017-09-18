Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun.

Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night.

Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground.

The father told police he chased his daughter to discipline her for behavioral issues instead of spanking her. He's been charged with child endangering and inducing panic.

Police say the man who fired the gunshot has been charged with using weapons while intoxicated.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Georgia Tech Police overreacted by killing student

    Lawyer: Georgia Tech Police overreacted by killing student

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:44:55 GMT

    ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...

    ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...

  • Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask

    Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:05 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:05:32 GMT
    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun. Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night. Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground. The father told police he ...
    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun. Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night. Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground. The father told police he ...

  • Beckley Police catch man accused of setting woman on fire

    Beckley Police catch man accused of setting woman on fire

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-09-18 08:12:50 GMT

    BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire.  Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County.  Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.

    BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire.  Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County.  Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

    West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-09-18 08:32:17 GMT

    The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

    The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

  • Propane truck accident slowing commute in Cabell County, WV

    Propane truck accident slowing commute in Cabell County, WV

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:50 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:50:46 GMT
    © Propane Truck Crash Blocking EB Lanes© Propane Truck Crash Blocking EB Lanes

    A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours.  Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...

    A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours.  Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.