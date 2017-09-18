US 35 back open after Putnam County accident - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US 35 back open after Putnam County accident

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
UPDATE 8:45A 9/18/17

All lanes of US 35 in Putnam County are now back open after an earlier crash, according to dispatchers. 

Dispatchers say it's unclear whether anyone was injured in the accident. 

Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident.

Right now, there's no word on injuries. 

Expect delays in the area. 

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story. 

