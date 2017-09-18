More News More>>

US 35 back open after Putnam County accident
Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries. Expect delays in the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.

Hurricane Maria nearing already-battered Caribbean Islands
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) -- A strengthening Hurricane Maria churned toward the Leeward Islands in the eastern Caribbean on Monday as forecasters warned it was expected to become a major hurricane by early Tuesday. Maria swiftly grew into a hurricane Sunday, and forecasters said it was expected to become much stronger over the coming hours following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican ...

National Guard chief: Protect infrastructure from flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of the West Virginia National Guard says the state needs to set standards to make sure water and sewer plants located in flood plains can withstand flooding. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Adj. Gen James Hoyer told state lawmakers meeting in interim session Sunday that in his 34 years in the National Guard, the same infrastructure systems have required emergency assistance during floods "over and over." ...

Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hundreds of police officers in full riot gear responded to the streets of downtown St. Louis after another day of peaceful protests over an ex-police officer's acquittal in the death of a black man gave way to property damage and dangerous encounters with officers. Police made dozens of arrests shortly before midnight when people ignored orders to disperse. More protests were expected starting Monday morning, with demonstrators planning to gather downtown. A judge...

Stars Arrive For Emmys Expected To Feature A Cheeky Colbert
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "This Is Us" stars Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones were among the Emmy Awards nominees playing it cool as they arrived for Sunday's ceremony. The actors paused for photographs and interviews on the red carpet, which for the first time was tented and air conditioned to provide relief from the usually warm September weather in Los Angeles. Nature provided a break as well, with temperatures in the 70s. Another "This Is Us" star, Chris Sull...

"Juggalos," Trump Supporters Converge On Washington For Dueling Rallies
WASHINGTON -- The National Mall has played host to rallies and protests of all sizes, scope and aims through the years, but Saturday it witnessed a convergence of groups most likely unique in the park's history. Hundreds of so-called Juggalos -- fans of "horrorcore" hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, known for the face paint some wear to match the band's "dark carnival" aesthetic -- marched as part of a long-planned protest against what they ...

New storm Maria a growing threat to Irma-slammed Caribbean
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The hurricane-battered islands of the Caribbean prepared on Sunday to face yet another potential disaster, with forecasters saying that Tropical Storm Maria is likely to hit the Leeward Islands as a strengthening hurricane by Monday night. Hurricane watches were in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including St. Martin, St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda. The U.S. Nati...