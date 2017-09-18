Lanes Reopen on I-77 Near Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

According to Metro 911, both lanes of I-77 Northbound have reopened after a crash this morning.

Both lanes reopened at the 113 MM on I77 — Metro 911 (@KanawhaCoAlerts) September 18, 2017

ORIGINAL:

Multiple lanes of I-77 are shut down near Sissonville, West Virginia this morning,

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, both lanes are shut down northbound on I-77 at the 113-mile marker due to the crash.

Both lanes are shut down at the 113 North on I77 due to the crash — Metro 911 (@KanawhaCoAlerts) September 18, 2017

Vehicle Accident on Northbound I-77 NB at Mile Marker 113.0.



2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.



Use caution when traveling through thi... — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) September 18, 2017

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported with injuries at around 8:20 AM on September 18th, 2017.

