WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 73

Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in a city in Ohio, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well-known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73.
Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries. Expect delays in the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of the West Virginia National Guard says the state needs to set standards to make sure water and sewer plants located in flood plains can withstand flooding. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Adj. Gen James Hoyer told state lawmakers meeting in interim session Sunday that in his 34 years in the National Guard, the same infrastructure systems have required emergency assistance during floods "over and over." ...
SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours. Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.
BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire. Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
