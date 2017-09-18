WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 73 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 73

Posted: Updated:

(WCMH) - Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well-known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73.

TMZ and ESPN were among the first to report the news. An official cause of death is unknown, but Heenan had been battling throat cancer for the last 15 years.

Heenan got his start in the World Wrestling Association. He was eventually signed by the WWE in 1984 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

During his career, he managed some of wrestling’s biggest superstars, including Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Mr. Perfect.

Many of those stars took to Twitter to honor his memory.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Amazon announces southwest Ohio center, 1,000 jobs coming

    Amazon announces southwest Ohio center, 1,000 jobs coming

    Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in a city in Ohio, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.

    Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in a city in Ohio, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.

  • WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 73

    WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 73

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-09-18 14:37:20 GMT

    Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well-known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73. 

    Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well-known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73. 

  • US 35 back open after Putnam County accident

    US 35 back open after Putnam County accident

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:55:17 GMT

    Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries.  Expect delays in the area.  We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story. 

    Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries.  Expect delays in the area.  We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask

    Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:05 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:05:32 GMT
    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun. Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night. Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground. The father told police he ...
    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun. Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night. Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground. The father told police he ...

  • West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

    West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-09-18 08:32:17 GMT

    The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

    The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

  • Propane truck accident slowing commute in Cabell County, WV

    Propane truck accident slowing commute in Cabell County, WV

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:50 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:50:46 GMT
    © Propane Truck Crash Blocking EB Lanes© Propane Truck Crash Blocking EB Lanes

    A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours.  Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...

    A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours.  Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.