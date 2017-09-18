Man fights with officers after being revived with Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s in Columbus this weekend.

The Columbus Police Department attested 33-year-old Zacheriah Tillison of Hope in the incident.

CPD was called to the restaurant in the 1400 block of North National Road just before 1 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive man and a child that was unsupervised.

Officers said Tillison was passed out inside the restaurant.

Officers attempted to revive him with Narcan but he began fighting with officers.

One officer suffered a knee injury during the ordeal.

Tillison was arrested and jailed. He is facing preliminary charges of public intoxication, child neglect and resisting law enforcement.

The four-year-old girl that was with Tillison was released to her mother.