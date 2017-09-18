Kentucky Power Workers Kill 6 Venomous Snakes on Pike County Service Call

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Kentuckyy Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.

David Sammons and his crew were called out to fix a broken pole and restore power to about a dozen residents of Grassy Fork of Raccoon Creek. Sammons, his crew a, d the homeowner found seven copperheads while working on the pole.

Within an hour, the crew and homeowner killed six of the snakes while the seventh snake escaped into the woods.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Sammons, a line crew supervisor who has worked for Kentucky Power for 37 years. “With copperheads, you are more likely to see them at night than during the day. They stir around at night to feed. You might see one or two, but six like that in one spot? That just doesn’t happen.”

Kentuck Power says that April through November is the time when crews will most often encounter snakes on the job. April through July also is the typical time period for baby deer to be born. This makes late summer and early fall prime time to encounter inexperienced fawns on the road. They are more likely to dart out in traffic and cause accidents which may cause the mother deer to do the same, Tolliver said.

Kentucky Power has taken proactive measures by placing animal guards in the form of electric fences behind the primary fencing at some substations. This acts as a secondary barrier which may give animal intruders a mild electric shock and hopefully serve as a future deterrent.

Snakes may seek shelter around piles of rocks and sun themselves on rock outcroppings or on top of vegetation to help regulate their body temperature. Being mindful of where you place your hands and feet is critical, not only for workers but for homeowners, too.

Sammons said making repairs after encountering a half-dozen snakes will make anyone pay more attention to where they walk.