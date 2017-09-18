Grand jury indicts ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Grand jury indicts ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CBS DFW Courtesy: CBS DFW

DALLAS (AP) - A former Dallas-area teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted 56-year-old Kevin MaBone last week.

MaBone last year had told school administrators in Mesquite that he had prostate cancer, prompting students and staff to rally in support of him. More than $11,000 was raised.

Officials later learned that the days off he requested for treatment coincided with federal court dates in West Virginia.

MaBone was convicted in that case of using a government credit card for fuel for his personal vehicle while previously working at the Job Corps Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

He was sentenced in February to six months in prison in that matter.

  Grand jury indicts ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer

