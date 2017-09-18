Reports: Some Cincinnati Bengals players want team to consider signing Colin Kaepernick

The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...
ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...
Police say a driver has died after hitting a dead horse and flipping his truck on an Ohio highway.
Police say a driver has died after hitting a dead horse and flipping his truck on an Ohio highway.
The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours. Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...
A tanker truck hauling propane crashed Monday morning, blocking the east bound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville, West Virginia. It's not leaking. 911 dispatchers tell us that around 7:30 this morning all lanes of Interstate 64 at Mile Marker 20 will be closed. At that time, crews will start off-loading the propane. We're told that operation could take four to six hours. Drivers traveling east bound right now can get off at exit 20 to get around the crash site. Stay w...
Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries. Expect delays in the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries. Expect delays in the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
According to Metro 911, both lanes of I-77 Northbound have reopened after a crash this morning.
According to Metro 911, both lanes of I-77 Northbound have reopened after a crash this morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.