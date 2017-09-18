2 14-year-old Ohio boys: 1 fatally shot, 2nd in custody - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 14-year-old Ohio boys: 1 fatally shot, 2nd in custody

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old Ohio boy was shot to death and a second 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with the slaying.

The shooting happened in Fremont in northern Ohio Sunday afternoon. No names were released.

Fremont police say the boy who was shot died on the way to the hospital. The boy in custody is at the Sandusky county Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the suspect is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and burglary.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident with no continuing threats. Fremont is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.

