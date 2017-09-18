McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in a city in Ohio, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well-known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73.
Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries. Expect delays in the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of the West Virginia National Guard says the state needs to set standards to make sure water and sewer plants located in flood plains can withstand flooding. According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Adj. Gen James Hoyer told state lawmakers meeting in interim session Sunday that in his 34 years in the National Guard, the same infrastructure systems have required emergency assistance during floods "over and over." ...
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...
Police say a driver has died after hitting a dead horse and flipping his truck on an Ohio highway.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police say a 14-year-old Ohio boy was shot to death and a second 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with the slaying.
A former teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property.
