Man Arrested in Parkersburg Stabbing Murder Involving Machete

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing murder in Parkersburg late Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Parkersburg Police Department, on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 2331 hours, officers responded to the 900 block of 33rd Street in Parkersburg to investigate a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to two individuals who lived at the home.

Officers discovered that the homeowner had been attacked by an individual who also lived at this residence.

The suspect who had attacked the victim had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The suspect was arrested at the 3200 block of Linden Street in Parkersburg.

The suspect, Matthew Lee Wilson, 30, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and later taken to Parkersburg Police Headquarters.