Capital High School Closed for Remainder of Week to Clean 60 Classrooms

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them.

The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor.

The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.

