Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers for new periscope systems

Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
There’s a man who has been arrested by police 539 times, and he was arrested yet again on Wednesday.
A burglary suspect kept police at bay on the roof of a home for nearly five hours before an 83-year-old man climbed up and pushed the suspect off.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
West Virginia's highest court says a judge made a mistake last year blocking the state's "right-to-work" law from taking effect while the court challenge against it continues.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.
Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve. Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.
An economic rejuvenation could be in the works for eastern Kanawha County. An Eastern Kanawha County Economic Summit took place Tuesday in Belle, featuring several speakers to inform the community on actions they can take to improve the area's attractiveness to businesses. WV Division of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says the Justice Administration is looking to attract business in a different way - offering job training, tax breaks or forgivable...
Huntington City Council members passed an ordinance that will hold owners accountable for crimes that occur on their properties.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...
Police say a driver has died after hitting a dead horse and flipping his truck on an Ohio highway.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police say a 14-year-old Ohio boy was shot to death and a second 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with the slaying.
