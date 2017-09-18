Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers for new periscope systems - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers for new periscope systems

Posted: Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, reported Saturday that the Navy’s Virginia-class subs don’t have a traditional rotating periscope. They’re being replaced by high-resolution cameras and large monitors.

They can be controlled by a helicopter-style stick. But the Navy plans to integrate an X-box controller into the system because they’re more familiar to younger sailors and require less training.

They’re also cheaper. A controller typically costs less than $30 compared to the $38,000 cost of a photonic mast handgrip and imaging control panel.

The Xbox controller will be included as part of the integrated imaging system for Virginia-class subs beginning with the future USS Colorado. It is supposed to be commissioned by November.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers for new periscope systems

    Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers for new periscope systems

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:28:37 GMT

    The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.

    The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.

  • Trump's childhood home becomes showcase for refugees

    Trump's childhood home becomes showcase for refugees

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:16:13 GMT
    NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend - refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week with Trump in attendance. The three-story Tudor-style home in Queens that Trump's father, Fred, built in 1940 is now a rental available on Airbnb that anyone can stay in for $725 a night. It was auctioned off to an unidentified buyer in...
    NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend - refugees who shared their stories as a way to draw attention to the refugee crisis as the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week with Trump in attendance. The three-story Tudor-style home in Queens that Trump's father, Fred, built in 1940 is now a rental available on Airbnb that anyone can stay in for $725 a night. It was auctioned off to an unidentified buyer in...

  • West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

    West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-09-18 08:32:17 GMT

    The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

    The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

  • Man fights with officers after being revived with Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s

    Man fights with officers after being revived with Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:06:37 GMT

    Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend. 

    Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend. 

  • Capital High School Closed for Remainder of Week to Clean 60 Classrooms

    Capital High School Closed for Remainder of Week to Clean 60 Classrooms

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:36:55 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.