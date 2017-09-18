Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Student from School Employee Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Student from School Employee MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student. According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County. 13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time. We will provide more details on this developing story a... MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student. According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County. 13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time. We will provide more details on this developing story a...

Man Arrested in Parkersburg Stabbing Murder Involving Machete Man Arrested in Parkersburg Stabbing Murder Involving Machete Parkersburg Police Department PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing murder in Parkersburg late Sunday night. According to a press release from the Parkersburg Police Department, on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 2331 hours, officers responded to the 900 block of 33rd Street in Parkersburg to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to two individuals who lived at the home. Officers discovered that the homeowner had been attacked by an individua... PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing murder in Parkersburg late Sunday night. According to a press release from the Parkersburg Police Department, on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 2331 hours, officers responded to the 900 block of 33rd Street in Parkersburg to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to two individuals who lived at the home. Officers discovered that the homeowner had been attacked by an individua...

Grand jury indicts ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer Grand jury indicts ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer A former teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property. A former teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property.

Lawyer: Georgia Tech Police overreacted by killing student Lawyer: Georgia Tech Police overreacted by killing student ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a... ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...

Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask Shots fired after Ohio man chases daughter in clown mask YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun. Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night. Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground. The father told police he ... YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun. Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night. Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground. The father told police he ...

Beckley Police catch man accused of setting woman on fire Beckley Police catch man accused of setting woman on fire BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire. Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday. BECKLEY, W.Va. - Beckley Police are on the hunt for a man who they said poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire. Police are looking for 47-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane. They believe he is still in Raleigh County. Police said the incident happened at a home on Earl Street in Beckley around 1 a.m. Sunday.