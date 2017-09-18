Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Stu - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Student from School Employee

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student.

According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County.

13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time.

We will provide more details on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Student from School Employee

    Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Student from School Employee

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:37:12 GMT
    MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student. According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County. 13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time. We will provide more details on this developing story a...
    MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student. According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County. 13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time. We will provide more details on this developing story a...

  • Man Arrested in Parkersburg Stabbing Murder Involving Machete

    Man Arrested in Parkersburg Stabbing Murder Involving Machete

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:21:25 GMT
    Parkersburg Police DepartmentParkersburg Police Department
    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing murder in Parkersburg late Sunday night. According to a press release from the Parkersburg Police Department, on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 2331 hours, officers responded to the 900 block of 33rd Street in Parkersburg to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to two individuals who lived at the home. Officers discovered that the homeowner had been attacked by an individua...
    PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing murder in Parkersburg late Sunday night. According to a press release from the Parkersburg Police Department, on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 2331 hours, officers responded to the 900 block of 33rd Street in Parkersburg to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to two individuals who lived at the home. Officers discovered that the homeowner had been attacked by an individua...

  • Police: Ohio woman beat daughter with tree branch

    Police: Ohio woman beat daughter with tree branch

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:50:08 GMT

    An Ohio woman faces a child endangerment charge after beating her daughter with a tree branch and punching her, according to police.

    An Ohio woman faces a child endangerment charge after beating her daughter with a tree branch and punching her, according to police.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

  • Man fights with officers after being revived with Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s

    Man fights with officers after being revived with Narcan at Chuck E. Cheese’s

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:06:37 GMT

    Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend. 

    Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend. 

  • Capital High School Closed for Remainder of Week to Clean 60 Classrooms

    Capital High School Closed for Remainder of Week to Clean 60 Classrooms

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:36:55 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.