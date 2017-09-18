Lawmakers Back at West Virginia Capitol; Road Bond Vote Looms

2/3rds of the road funds would come from bond sales

Lots of road constriction will be coming to the Mountain State, but a big hurdle is whether or not voters approve a one-point six billion dollar road bond referendum. Law makers were briefed at the capitol today, and were again assured no more taxes will be raised to pay for the program.

"That's the single biggest misperception we have about the general-obligation bond referendum happening on October 7th. And I can emphatically state, it will require no new taxes for the bond," said Secretary Tom Smith, of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Many delegates are already on board.

"The roads have been patched and the major highways have a lot of work to be done. And we're looking forward to this road bond passing," said Del. Richard Iaquinta, (D) Harrison.

"If we don't use them for roads, all we're going to do is fix maybe some potholes. We need federal matching money," said Del Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion.

While road bonds are designed to do that, critics say it will plunge West Virginia deeper in debt.

"At the time I had concerns about it. I had concerns about borrowing money in the future to pay for roads today," said Del. Cindy Frich, (R) Monongalia.

"My concerns are primarily that we're going to borrow money for 30 years, for what are really a lot of small pick-up projects," said State Sen. Robert Karnes, (R) Upshur.

DMV fees were already raised to help finance the bonds.

"Road bond supporters say a lot of these projects can be put on the fast-track. If the ballot measure passes, there could be construction jobs this fall, and many more in the spring," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.