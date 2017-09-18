Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WORMS, Germany (WCMH) – Firefighters in Germany were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.

According to Feuerwehr Worms, it happened Friday morning. Firefighters were called to help get the man’s penis out of a 2.5kg weight plate.

Firefighters said it took three hours to remove the weight using a grinder, a saw and a hydraulic rescue tool.

Firefighters had a message for others, “Please do not imitate such actions!”

