Christ's Kitchen in St. Albans, WV sees increase in the number of people needing meals

Christ's Kitchen is a non-profit organization at has been feeding people in the St. Albans area for decades. But recently they are seeing a record number of people coming to their door in need of a hot meal.

Five days a week a small group of volunteers provide breakfast lunch and friendship to the community.

But these days the need is bigger than ever before.

"When I started 12 years ago our total for the year of meals served was 7,000 explained Director Mary McCoy. "Now we are going to hit 40,000 which is unbelievable in this small town"

McCoy said she's not sure why those numbers have increased so much but there are two populations who seem to be needing help the most.

"We have a lot more young adults that can't seem to get jobs and a lot of the older people that live in the towers over here. They just have trouble stretching their money to get their medicine and their food," McCoy explained.

Christ's Kitchen operates on donations from area churches, businesses and private donors. So far McCoy said they've managed to find enough to feed everyone who comes through the door. Those who invest their heart into this work hope the community will continue to step up to put food on the tables.

Christ's Kitchen has Spaghetti Dinner coming up soon to help raise money for their programs. That event is set for December 4th. To learn more or to become a donor or volunteer you can call 304-722-4913 or 304-722-2584.