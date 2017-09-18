Two Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County.

According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance.

Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier this year, in which he had sold cocaine to an undercover agent. That arrest was the result of the cooperation of the Kenova Police Department and the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit.

Wayne County Sheriff Thompson says the arrests were the result of a combined effort by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit, the Kenova Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department Road Patrol Officers.

Both Stearns and Fannin were taken to the Western Regional Jail.