Woman Sentenced After Stealing into Mall
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours. On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement. Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August. Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchand...

Two Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...

Authorities Investigating Allegation of Physical Violence at Student from School Employee
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student. According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County. 13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time. We will provide more details on this developing story a...

Man Arrested in Parkersburg Stabbing Murder Involving Machete
Parkersburg Police Department
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing murder in Parkersburg late Sunday night. According to a press release from the Parkersburg Police Department, on Sunday, September 17, at approximately 2331 hours, officers responded to the 900 block of 33rd Street in Parkersburg to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived at the residence and spoke to two individuals who lived at the home. Officers discovered that the homeowner had been attacked by an individua...

Grand jury indicts ex-teacher's aide who faked cancer
A former teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property.

Lawyer: Georgia Tech Police overreacted by killing student
ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...