Woman Sentenced After Stealing into Mall

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours.

On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement.

Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August.

Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchandise.

