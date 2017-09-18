Route 2 reopens in Cabell County after crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Route 2 reopens in Cabell County after crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: Route 2 has reopened after van strikes power pole, according to dispatchers.

ORIGINAL: CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 2 in Cabell County is closed due to a crash.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported on Route 2 outside of Huntington south of the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Station.

They say a van struck a pole. Electricity is disrupted for around 300 AEP customers in that area. Expected time restoration is around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Dispatchers say it is not clear how long the road will be shut down.

Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Cabell County EMS, and Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire responded to the scene.

    MGN Online

