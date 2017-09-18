Route 2 Shut Down in Cabell County Due to Crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 2 in Cabell County is closed due to a crash. According to dispatchers, the crash was reported on Route 2 not far from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Station. They say a van struck a pole. Electricity is disrupted for around 300 AEP customers in that area. Expected time restoration is around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Dispatchers say it is not clear how long the road will be shut down. Cabell County Sher...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
According to Metro 911, both lanes of I-77 Northbound have reopened after a crash this morning.
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Police are dealing with an active standoff with a man in Winfield after a hostage situation Friday night. The standoff began around 6:20 p.m. at Shawnee Estates near Winfield after a domestic verbal altercation at a home. According to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese, the altercation did not become physical, but the man became distraught, and threatened to set the home on fire and kill his girlfriend. The man held his girlfriend up hostage in that house for...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A call that originally was called as a suicide in Kanawha County has ended in a man being arrested for murder. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was placed, reporting a suicide in the Big Chimney area. As Deputies arrived on scene, they began an investigation. Randall Todd Chapman, 47, of Big Chimney, called 911 saying his wife, Shirlene Young, had committed suicide wi...
Dispatchers tell 13 News that ST. Albans P.D. initiated a pursuit near the roadside park in St. Albans. The pursuit made it's way to Big Tyler Rd. and Nitro Police as well as Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's joined in the chase.
Dispatchers received a call about 8:25 Saturday morning that a KRT bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. The incident took place on Route 60 near Witcher Creek in Kanawha County. Belle Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority all responded to the scene. The specifics of the crash is unclear at this time, but dispatch did say 3 people were transported with unknown injuries.
A single vehicle accident in the 7000 Block of E DuPont Avenue has the roadway temporarily shut down. Glasgow and Cedar Grove Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County Sheriffs office and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority were also on scene. Dispatchers tell us that a vehicle struck a power pole and caused a power line to obstruct the roadway.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
ATLANTA (AP) -- The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted. Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory. Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a...
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police say a driver has died after hitting a dead horse and flipping his truck on an Ohio highway.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
