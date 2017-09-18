Route 2 Shut Down in Cabell County Due to Crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 2 in Cabell County is closed due to a crash.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported on Route 2 outside of Huntington south of the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Station.

They say a van struck a pole. Electricity is disrupted for around 300 AEP customers in that area. Expected time restoration is around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Dispatchers say it is not clear how long the road will be shut down.

Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Cabell County EMS, and Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire responded to the scene.