Prostitution Sting Nets 2 Arrests

KANAWHA CITY- Monday night the Charleston Police Department launched a prostitution sting in Kanawha City. Female officers went undercover and assisting in arresting two men.

"It's actually what's called a prostitution sting, but tonight we're focusing on the john's which are usually males that pick up the women, but sometimes there are females. So tonight we're just focusing on them," Sgt. Young told 13 News.

Since all officers involved were undercover in the operation, we cannot show you their faces. Charleston Police has been able to conduct several of these stings, and they've been successful.

"In the past we've had as little as 1 and as many as 10 in an hour so it just depends on the activity that's going on, the activity going on that night," Sgt. Young explained.

13 News spoke to one of the johns arrested Monday night who denied soliciting the undercover officer.

"We had done one john sting and we had 10 arrests that night, and within a week we did it again and only had 1 arrest. So it looks like it does make a difference," Sgt. Young added.

Charleston Police periodically conduct stings targeting both johns and prostitutes.

Prostitutes who struggle with substance abuse or mental health issues are offered a spot in specific treatment programs requiring police referrals.