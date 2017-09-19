Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours. On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement. Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August. Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchand...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours. On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement. Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August. Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchand...

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- State Police are investigating an allegation that an employee exhibited physical violence towards a student. According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing, but little details surrounding the allegations are available, other than the allegations took place at Lenore K-8 school in Mingo County. 13 News has reached out to Lenore K-8 school's principal, but has received no response at this time. We will provide more details on this developing story a...