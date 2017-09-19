Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

Posted: Updated:

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a person was stabbed near the Patrick Street Taco Bell shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim was later located at 2614 5th Avenue in Charleston.

We're told the victim has non life threatening injuries. No suspects are being named at this time. Charleston Police are handling the investigation.

Stay with 13 News for the latest.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

    Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:41 AM EDT2017-09-19 05:41:56 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

  • Woman Sentenced After Stealing into Mall

    Woman Sentenced After Stealing into Mall

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:20:57 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours. On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement. Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August. Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchand...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours. On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement. Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August. Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchand...

  • Two Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Wayne County

    Two Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Wayne County

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-09-19 00:05:08 GMT
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested with felony drug charges in Wayne County. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Phillip "Tony" Stearns and Kimberly Fannin, both of Huntington were arrested and charged with three felonies which included possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Stearns was out on bond following an arrest earlier ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:53:20 GMT

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

  • West Virginia Teacher of the Year Announced

    West Virginia Teacher of the Year Announced

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:17:37 GMT
    Photojournalist Elbert MosleyPhotojournalist Elbert Mosley
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Katlin Thorsell, an Agriculture Education teacher at Washington High School in Jefferson County, is the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine, announced Thorsell as the state’s representative at a ceremony Monday night that recognized the Teacher of the Year nominees from 53 counties. &ldqu...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Katlin Thorsell, an Agriculture Education teacher at Washington High School in Jefferson County, is the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine, announced Thorsell as the state’s representative at a ceremony Monday night that recognized the Teacher of the Year nominees from 53 counties. &ldqu...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.