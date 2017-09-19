Man stabbed outside Charleston Rite Aid

UPDATE 5:45AM 9/19/2017

A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing near a Charleston Rite Aid.

13 News crews on the scene say the stabbing actually happened outside a home near a west side Rite Aid located in the 1700 block of Washington Street West.

The victim has only small cuts to the arm.

_________________

A man is recovering after being stabbed outside a Charleston Rite Aid early Tuesday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the man has small lacerations on his arm but is alert and talking.

The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Washington Street West outside a west side Rite Aid, according to dispatchers.

At this time, there is no word on suspects.

Medics and law enforcement are both on scene, dispatchers say.

Stay with 13 News on this developing story.