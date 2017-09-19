Man shot at Huntington apartment complex

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Katlin Thorsell, an Agriculture Education teacher at Washington High School in Jefferson County, is the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine, announced Thorsell as the state’s representative at a ceremony Monday night that recognized the Teacher of the Year nominees from 53 counties. &ldqu...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the little island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports from Dominica af...