Man shot at Huntington apartment complex

A man is recovering after being stabbed outside a Charleston Rite Aid early Tuesday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Dispatchers say the man has small lacerations on his arm but is alert and talking. The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Washington Street West outside a west side Rite Aid, according to dispatchers. At this time, there is no word on suspects. Medics and law enforcement are both on scene, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this develo...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A woman was sentenced after breaking into a kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours. On Monday, Mercaidees Leeann Bostic, 23, of Charleston, was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court to one to ten years to be served on home confinement. Bostic previously pled guilty to breaking and entering in August. Bostic and an accomplice broke into a cell phone kiosk at the Charleston Town Center Mall after hours and stole cell phones and other merchand...
An Ohio woman faces a child endangerment charge after beating her daughter with a tree branch and punching her, according to police.
Police say a 14-year-old Ohio boy was shot to death and a second 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with the slaying.
A former teacher's aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
