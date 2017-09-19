Man shot at Huntington apartment complex - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man shot at Huntington apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
A man is recovering after being shot at an apartment complex in Huntington early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened at Marcum Terrace shortly before 4:30 a.m.

They say the gunshot wounds are non-life threatening.

At this time, there's no word on suspects.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the shooting. 

