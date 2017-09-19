Cereal maker Post buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cereal maker Post buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.

Bob Evans makes things like refrigerated potato, pasta and frozen convenience food items under a number of brands other than Bob Evans, which will strengthen Post’s position in packaged foods. Bob Evans also has a foodservice business. It sold its restaurant chain in April.

Post Holdings Inc. will pay $77 per Bob Evans share, a 5.6 percent premium to the company’s Monday closing price of $72.93.

The boards of both companies have approved the sale, which is targeted to close in Post’s second quarter next year. Bob Evans’ shareholders must still sign off on the deal.

Shares of Bob Evans Farms Inc. jumped more than 5 percent in Tuesday premarket trading.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kohl’s to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

    Kohl’s to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 13:20:52 GMT

     Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores.

     Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores.

  • Cereal maker Post buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal

    Cereal maker Post buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-09-19 12:42:35 GMT

    Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.

    Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.

  • Category 5 Hurricane Maria batters Dominica in Caribbean

    Category 5 Hurricane Maria batters Dominica in Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:00:46 GMT
    StormTracker 13 is keeping a sharp eye on Maria.StormTracker 13 is keeping a sharp eye on Maria.
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the little island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports from Dominica af...
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the little island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports from Dominica af...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:53:20 GMT

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

  • Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

    Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-09-19 09:22:39 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.