Kohl’s to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kohl’s to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

Posted: Updated:

MENOMEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.

Kohl’s Corp. said Tuesday it will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items for free at the 82 stores offering the service. There will be designated parking spots near the Kohl’s store entrances for those doing Amazon returns. While the service will allow Kohl’s customers to skip their local post office for Amazon returns, it also gets them into Kohl’s stores — where they might then shop.

The department store had previously announced plans to open 1,000-square-foot Amazon areas in 10 of its stores in Chicago and Los Angeles that will sell Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets. Shoppers can also have an Amazon employee come to their home and install a device or suggest smart home products to buy. Best Buy recently launched a similar program, which sends its employees to customer’s homes to recommend electronics.

Department stores have struggled as more people shop online or at discount stores. But despite the growth of online shopping, most retail transactions still take place in physical stores. Analysts have said that being partners with Amazon will give Kohl’s a way to differentiate itself from other department stores and lure in shoppers looking to buy electronics. For Amazon, it gets its devices in front of more people to try them.

Earlier this year, the owner of Sears and Kmart said it would sell its Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon.com for the first time.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kohl’s to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

    Kohl’s to start accepting Amazon returns at some stores

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 13:20:52 GMT

     Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores.

     Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores.

  • Cereal maker Post buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal

    Cereal maker Post buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-09-19 12:42:35 GMT

    Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.

    Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.

  • Category 5 Hurricane Maria batters Dominica in Caribbean

    Category 5 Hurricane Maria batters Dominica in Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:00:46 GMT
    StormTracker 13 is keeping a sharp eye on Maria.StormTracker 13 is keeping a sharp eye on Maria.
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the little island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports from Dominica af...
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the little island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports from Dominica af...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:53:20 GMT

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

  • Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

    Stabbing reported in Charleston overnight

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-09-19 09:22:39 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.