Taco Bell to phase out drive-thru at some locations, adding booze

A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
Taco Bell will be phasing out drive-thru windows at hundreds of its locations and adding booze to the menu, according to a new report.
Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores.
Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.
Honda says it has invested $267 million and will add 300 jobs in Ohio to support production of its revamped Honda Accord sedan for 2018.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in a city in Ohio, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well-known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73.
Both lanes of U.S. 35 in both directions are closed near 34 in Putnam County due to an accident. Right now, there's no word on injuries. Expect delays in the area. We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
A man is recovering after being stabbed outside a Charleston Rite Aid early Tuesday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Dispatchers say the man has small lacerations on his arm but is alert and talking. The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Washington Street West outside a west side Rite Aid, according to dispatchers. At this time, there is no word on suspects. Medics and law enforcement are both on scene, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this develo...
Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Police say an Ohio man has been arrested after he shot his 2-year-old daughter in the head while trying to unload his handgun.
