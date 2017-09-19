Putnam County Board Suspends Former Principal Rehired as Teacher - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Putnam County Board Suspends Former Principal Rehired as Teacher

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia school board has voted to suspend a former principal who was rehired as a teacher this year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Putnam County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday ratify the unpaid suspension of Bradley P. Knell after he was charged last month with driving under the influence.

Knell was principal at Poca High School last year when he was accused of spending booster funds on personal purchases. He was arrested in September 2016 and resigned in February. He pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor and was ordered to pay court costs and restitution.

The school board voted in August to hire Knell as a teacher at Buffalo High School. He was arrested days later and charged with drunken driving.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

