Putnam County Board Suspends Former Principal Rehired as Teacher

The Putnam County Board of Education has voted to suspend a former principal who was rehired as a teacher this year. He was charged last month with driving under the influence.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
Judge Duke Bloom ruled to deny the West Virginia Board of Education's request to stay his ruling while appealing the case to the state Supreme Court. Instead Judge Bloom said the state board must approve the Nicholas County consolidation plan by the end of their meeting Friday. Otherwise, the WVBOE can pay a bond of $130-million
The West Virginia Board of Education has proposed lowering some requirements to become a public school teacher.
According to the Nitro Police Department, a teacher at Nitro High School passed away at her home overnight.
An Ohio bus driver has been placed on leave following allegations he was speeding and texting while driving a bus without students on it.
Boone County, WV (WOWK) - Two employees have plead guilty to embezzlement after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Boone County Schools. The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment tells 13 News that Transportation Director Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges earlier this morning. RELATED STORY: Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement Troopers believe the amount of money embezzled could total nearly ...
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
A man is recovering after being stabbed outside a Charleston Rite Aid early Tuesday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Dispatchers say the man has small lacerations on his arm but is alert and talking. The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Washington Street West outside a west side Rite Aid, according to dispatchers. At this time, there is no word on suspects. Medics and law enforcement are both on scene, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this develo...
Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
Police say an Ohio man has been arrested after he shot his 2-year-old daughter in the head while trying to unload his handgun.
