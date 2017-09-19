Group says new health proposal cuts West Virginia Medicaid - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Group says new health proposal cuts West Virginia Medicaid

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion by 2027.

The Center on Budget and Policy says that would undermine coverage for tens of thousands of residents and West Virginia's increases in coverage under the federal law pushed by President Barack Obama.

According to the center, the Cassidy-Graham bill, named for its sponsors, would convert the Medicaid expansion and marketplace subsidies to smaller block grants ending in 2026.

It would also impose caps on federal reimbursement for others' care.

About 525,000 West Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid. Almost 175,000 joined under the act's expansion.

About 35,000 others got coverage through the act's insurance exchange.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Trump, the 'America First' president, goes to the UN

    Trump, the 'America First' president, goes to the UN

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:55:55 GMT
    Trump to use his UN General Assembly address to press for UN members acting in their own self-interest to unite to face global dangers.
    Trump to use his UN General Assembly address to press for UN members acting in their own self-interest to unite to face global dangers.

  • Group says new health proposal cuts West Virginia Medicaid

    Group says new health proposal cuts West Virginia Medicaid

    A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.

    A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.

  • Charleston User Fee to Increase in 2018

    Charleston User Fee to Increase in 2018

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-19 01:26:26 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires.  That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires.  That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:53:20 GMT

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

  • West Virginia Teacher of the Year Announced

    West Virginia Teacher of the Year Announced

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:17:37 GMT
    Photojournalist Elbert MosleyPhotojournalist Elbert Mosley
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Katlin Thorsell, an Agriculture Education teacher at Washington High School in Jefferson County, is the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine, announced Thorsell as the state’s representative at a ceremony Monday night that recognized the Teacher of the Year nominees from 53 counties. &ldqu...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Education has announced the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Katlin Thorsell, an Agriculture Education teacher at Washington High School in Jefferson County, is the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine, announced Thorsell as the state’s representative at a ceremony Monday night that recognized the Teacher of the Year nominees from 53 counties. &ldqu...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.