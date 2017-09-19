Ohio Mom Accused of Punching, Kicking Handicapped Girl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Mom Accused of Punching, Kicking Handicapped Girl

Posted: Updated:

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – A Boardman woman was arrested Monday after a bus driver for Boardman Schools reported seeing a handicapped student being assaulted by her mother.

The bus driver identified the suspect as Shermere Tindell, 28.

According to a police report, the bus driver and an aide said they saw Tindell punch her daughter in the head as they were pulling up to their home on Cook Avenue. The aide said she then saw the girl on the ground in the fetal position, trying to protect herself, while Tindell continued punching and kicking her.

She reported that Tindell then grabbed the girl’s head and began hitting it off the pavement.

The aide then got off of the bus to help the girl, according to the report.

The school’s nurse said the victim’s eye was swollen and she also reported soreness on her thigh from Tindell’s boyfriend spanking her before the alleged assault.

Tindell was arrested later and charged with endangering children and domestic violence. She is in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said Children Services had an open case with the family, and the agency was notified of Tindell’s arrest.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio Mom Accused of Punching, Kicking Handicapped Girl

    Ohio Mom Accused of Punching, Kicking Handicapped Girl

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-09-19 17:37:56 GMT

    An Ohio woman was arrested Monday after a bus driver reported seeing a handicapped student being assaulted by her mother.

    An Ohio woman was arrested Monday after a bus driver reported seeing a handicapped student being assaulted by her mother.

  • Police Save Pregnant Woman who Overdosed Twice

    Police Save Pregnant Woman who Overdosed Twice

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-09-19 13:27:46 GMT

    Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.

    Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.

  • Ohio Woman Who Faked Son's Cancer, May Face Jail: I'm 'Good Mom'

    Ohio Woman Who Faked Son's Cancer, May Face Jail: I'm 'Good Mom'

    The Ohio mother is accused of falsely claiming her young son had terminal cancer, having his head shaved, fraudulently fundraising for him, and pretending to be a doctor.

    The Ohio mother is accused of falsely claiming her young son had terminal cancer, having his head shaved, fraudulently fundraising for him, and pretending to be a doctor.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Save Pregnant Woman who Overdosed Twice

    Police Save Pregnant Woman who Overdosed Twice

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-09-19 13:27:46 GMT

    Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.

    Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.

  • Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

    Monday, September 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-09-18 21:53:20 GMT

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

    Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight. 

  • McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    McDonald’s Happy Meals Are Changing In November

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:18 GMT

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.