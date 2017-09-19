Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Search For Teen Boy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Search For Teen Boy

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen on Sunday.

According to the KCSO, they met with the parents of Caleb Lee Haynes, 16,  of Saint Albans, WV, on Monday, September 18th, 2017 at 6 PM.  His mother said he had run away around 24 hours earlier.

This is the second time in two weeks he’s run away.  After his earlier disappearance, he was found in Wood County, WV several days after being reported missing.

RELATED STORY: Missing Juveniles Have Been Found Safe

He was last seen at a grandparents residence outside South Charleston, WV.  He has sandy blonde/brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5’9” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has a scar above his right eyebrow.  He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, no shirt, and brown shoes.  

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 304-357-0169.  

    •   

