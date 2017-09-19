Charleston Police & Heroes for Higher Raise Money for Boy with Kidney Cancer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - This weekend dozens are helping raise money for little Kyler. This brave 2 years old, is battling kidney cancer.

He's got some help from his biggest heroes to help fight the disease. Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman set up a special day for Kyler.

Kyler even took a ride in the Batmobile with the Chief of the Charleston Police Department Steve Cooper.

A silent auction and donations raised money that will help Kyler's family pay for treatment.

"You know, he's been having a really tough time over the last couple of days, but today they said he just completely came to life, and that's really what it's all about. So God bless all the families who are battling many things, doesn't have to be cancer, our hearts are with you, god bless Kyler, and God bless all of you. We love you," said Batman from Heroes for Higher at the event.

Heroes for Higher partnered with Blue Line Heroes of the Charleston Police Department for the event.