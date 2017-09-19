Plane Circles Yeager Airport While Experiencing Mechanical Difficulties

Courtesy of http://lias.cis.rit.edu/node/22 (Laboratory for Image Algorithms and Systems)

UPDATE: 9/19/17 @ 3 p.m.

According to a release from Yeager Airport, a Piper PA Twin Engine Aircraft out of Jersey City, New Jersey, with three people on board.

The airplane is experiencing mechanical difficulties with nose landing gear.

The aircraft is circling the airport to burn auxiliary fuel, and is expected to do remain circling until approximately 3:15 p.m.

We will update this story with new information as soon as we receive it.

ORIGINAL: 9/19/17 @ 2:20 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A plane is circling Yeager Airport while experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear this afternoon.

Yeager Airport’s Emergency Response Center says that they received information that a Navajo Twin Engine Aircraft with three people on board is experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear at around 2:00 PM on September, 19th, 2017.

The aircraft is currently circling the airport in the pattern, while the pilot performs diagnostic testing.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say that the plane has lost 160 to 170 gallons of fuel.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.