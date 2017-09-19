Plane Circles Yeager Airport While Experiencing Mechanical Diffi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Plane Circles Yeager Airport While Experiencing Mechanical Difficulties

UPDATE: 9/19/17 @ 3 p.m.

According to a release from Yeager Airport, a Piper PA Twin Engine Aircraft out of Jersey City, New Jersey, with three people on board.

The airplane is experiencing mechanical difficulties with nose landing gear.

The aircraft is circling the airport to burn auxiliary fuel, and is expected to do remain circling until approximately 3:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9/19/17 @ 2:20 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A plane is circling Yeager Airport while experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear this afternoon.

Yeager Airport’s Emergency Response Center says that they received information that a Navajo Twin Engine Aircraft with three people on board is experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear at around 2:00 PM on September, 19th, 2017.

The aircraft is currently circling the airport in the pattern, while the pilot performs diagnostic testing.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say that the plane has lost 160 to 170 gallons of fuel.

