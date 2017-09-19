Runways Reopens After Emergency Landing at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE: 9/19/17 @ 5 p.m.

According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.

Yeager Airport says that only one commercial flight had to be diverted.

The pilots reported to Yeager Airport that they were in route to Fredrick, Maryland, where the flight originated. They had flown to West Virginia to complete an aerial surveying job.

BREAKING: Yeager Airport runway is now open. Only 1 commercial flight was diverted during emergency landing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) September 19, 2017

UPDATE: 9/19/17 @ 4 p.m.

All three passengers are safe after a Piper PA Twin Engine Airplane experienced mechanical difficulties with its nose landing gear at Yeager Airport.

The aircraft circled Yeager Airport for over an hour to burn auxiliary fuel, but landed just before 4 p.m.

BREAKING: Plane has landed at Yeager. All 3 passengers are out. pic.twitter.com/UwSBpdQA4t — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) September 19, 2017

UPDATE: 9/19/17 @ 3 p.m.

According to a release from Yeager Airport, a Piper PA Twin Engine Aircraft out of Jersey City, New Jersey, with three people on board.

The airplane is experiencing mechanical difficulties with nose landing gear.

The aircraft is circling the airport to burn auxiliary fuel, and is expected to do remain circling until approximately 3:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9/19/17 @ 2:20 p.m.

A plane is circling Yeager Airport while experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear this afternoon.

Yeager Airport’s Emergency Response Center says that they received information that a Navajo Twin Engine Aircraft with three people on board is experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear at around 2:00 PM on September, 19th, 2017.

The aircraft is currently circling the airport in the pattern, while the pilot performs diagnostic testing.

Kanawha County Dispatchers say that the plane has lost 160 to 170 gallons of fuel.

