Ohio firefighter suspended after racist Facebook post resigns

A volunteer firefighter in Ohio suspended after a Facebook post in which he allegedly indicated he would save a dog from a burning building before a black person has resigned.
This weekend dozens are helping raise money for little Kyler. This brave 2 years old, is battling kidney cancer.
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
Taco Bell will be phasing out drive-thru windows at hundreds of its locations and adding booze to the menu, according to a new report.
Kohl’s, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores.
Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.
Honda says it has invested $267 million and will add 300 jobs in Ohio to support production of its revamped Honda Accord sedan for 2018.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in a city in Ohio, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
A plane is circling Yeager Airport because it is experiencing mechanical difficulties with its nose gear.
