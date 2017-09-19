Ohio firefighter suspended after racist Facebook post resigns

A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...

A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...

StormTracker 13 is keeping a sharp eye on Maria.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the little island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports from Dominica af...