Jobless rates rise in 49 of 55 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates increased in 49 of West Virginia's 55 counties in August.

WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate dropped in Hardy and McDowell counties and did not change in four others.

Jefferson County's unemployment rate of 3.4 percent was the lowest in the state, followed by Pendleton County at 3.7 percent and Doddridge County at 3.9 percent.

Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.7 percent and Calhoun County was at 8.1 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July. The national rate was 4.4 percent.

