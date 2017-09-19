One Person Injured in Kanawha County Stabbing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured in Kanawha County Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in Kanawha County.

The stabbing was reported on the 5800 block of Raven Drive in the Rand area of Kanawha County around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, one person was stabbed in what appears to be a domestic situation.

The male subject was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

