Deputies Seek Public's Help in Armed Robbery

OMAR, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a store in Logan County.

On Monday, at just after 2:15 am, Logan County Deputies received a call in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at the Little General Store in the Omar area of Logan County.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the cashier, who stated that a male approximately 6 feet tall, slender built, wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, blue gloves, and a black mask came into the store and grabbed her and put her on her knees on the floor and searched her while having a crowbar in his hand.

The suspect then went over to a US currency change machine and busted it open and took approximately $3,620 dollars.

Upon reviewing video footage from the store the suspect walked across the bridge from the Chauncey direction.

When the suspect left he went towards the Omar basketball courts.

Anyone having information on identifying this person please call the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 304-792-8590. During after-hours you can call Dispatch at 304-752-7662, or our Tip Line Number 304-792-8593.