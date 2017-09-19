Update: Felony Warrants Issued After Cancer Patient Robbed

UPDATE: 9/20/17

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to the Fayette County Sheriff, multiple felony warrants have been issued for Brandy Addison, 39, of Maple Fork.

He says the felony charges include nighttime burglary and grand larceny.

"My Deputies are currently attempting to locate her and process her on the warrants. We would like to thank everyone who contacted us and helped identify at least one of the subjects involved", said Sheriff Fridley in a release.

If you know the possible location of Addison or any other information regarding this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This case remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

ORIGINAL: 9/19/17

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County.

Deputies discovered that while the home owner was out of town for the night, someone had made entry into her home and stole approximately 10 firearms, $6,000.00 worth of jewelry and her 2013 Volkswagen Beetle.

A trooper with the West Virginia State Police located the Beetle at about 9:00 am Tuesday in the Maple Fork area of Raleigh County.

"The victim in this case is a cancer patient, and among the items taken from her home was her medication," said Sheriff Fridley. "We are confident the suspects will be identified quickly".

If you know the possible identity of the female shown in the surveillance photograph or any other information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This case remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriffs Department.