Update: Felony Warrants Issued After Cancer Patient Robbed

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9/20/17

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - According to the Fayette County Sheriff, multiple felony warrants have been issued for Brandy Addison, 39, of Maple Fork. 

He says the felony charges include nighttime burglary and grand larceny.

"My Deputies are currently attempting to locate her and process her on the warrants. We would like to thank everyone who contacted us and helped identify at least one of the subjects involved", said Sheriff Fridley in a release.

If you know the possible location of Addison or any other information regarding this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This case remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

ORIGINAL: 9/19/17

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County.

Deputies discovered that while the home owner was out of town for the night, someone had made entry into her home and stole approximately 10 firearms, $6,000.00 worth of jewelry and her 2013 Volkswagen Beetle.

A trooper with the West Virginia State Police located the Beetle at about 9:00 am Tuesday in the Maple Fork area of Raleigh County.

"The victim in this case is a cancer patient, and among the items taken from her home was her medication," said Sheriff Fridley. "We are confident the suspects will be identified quickly".

If you know the possible identity of the female shown in the surveillance photograph or any other information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This case remains under investigation by the  Fayette County Sheriffs Department.

    Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident on i-64 westbound near mile marker 55. The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers tell us that South Charleston Police and Fire Departments, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene. One lane of i-64 westbound is currently closed down. 

    WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating a suspected arson in Wirt County. According to the The arson took place Tuesday night on Hemlock Street at the Little Kanawha Estates subdivision of Newark. Fire crews responded to a fully-involved abandoned house fire. This same structure had burnt several years ago and had not been lived in since. Eastwood Fire and Elizabeth Fire responded to the scene and found the resident fully-engulfed in flames. ...

    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

