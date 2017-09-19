One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH.

The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road.

One pickup truck flipped onto its top, landing in the westbound lanes despite driving in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash.

One person was injured in the crash after being ejected, and was transported to the hospital.

The victim was conscious, but did suffer head injuries according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.