One Person Transported to Hospital After Car Flips Over in Accident

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Lawrence County, OH. The accident occurred on US-52 in Lawrence County at the westbound lanes of mile marker 19 just before Solida Road. One vehicle flipped onto its top. One person was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
According to Yeager Airport, after the emergency landing, the runways remained closed for around 55 minutes while the aircraft was cleared, and the runway was swept for debris. Runways have been cleared to open at this time.
A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered near the Puebla state town of Ra...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 2 in Cabell County is closed due to a crash. According to dispatchers, the crash was reported on Route 2 not far from the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Station. They say a van struck a pole. Electricity is disrupted for around 300 AEP customers in that area. Expected time restoration is around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Dispatchers say it is not clear how long the road will be shut down. Cabell County Sher...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
Officials say a football player at an Ohio college has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
Taco Bell will be phasing out drive-thru windows at hundreds of its locations and adding booze to the menu, according to a new report.
