Police Investigate Shooting Death in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Barboursville Police are investigating a shooting death in Barboursville.

The shooting was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Barboursville near Lee and Barbara Streets.

Barboursville's Police Chief tells 13 News that they are investigating the violent death of an elderly white male.

They say a firearm was present, but nothing will be determined until after the crime scene exam, which is underway.

The Chief of Police says that the police department does not believe there to be any danger to the public, or suspects at large at this time. He also advises that the shooting could turn out to be self-inflicted, but those details will not be determined until later.

Barboursville Police, Cabell County EMS, and Barboursville Fire responded to the scene. Barboursville Police is investigating the case.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as it becomes available.