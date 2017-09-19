Proposed Putnam Road Improvements

PUTNAM- A dangerous section of Route 35 could soon see a major upgrade. Tuesday night state leaders outlined plans to renovate the Buffalo Bridge and a portion of the highway from Putnam County to the Ohio state line. The project will be completed one way or another, but it depends on the state road bond for work to get started- otherwise it could be years.

Constant congestion, roll-overs and head-on crashes are taxing emergency responders in the area.

"Route 35 in a whole is a big issue there. We have a lot of interstate traffic that comes through there, commerce, large tractor-trailers and a lot of citizens in the area travel that road along with out-of-state residents and out-of-state travelers coming in and out," Ryan Powers, the Deputy Fire Chief of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department told 13 News.

A two-lane stretch of road, with dangerous passing areas, has seen more than a dozen wrecks this year alone. So it's become a top priority for Transportation Commissioner Tom Smith, and a top project if the road bond is passed next month. Upgrades would include expanding the Buffalo Bridge to four lanes and extending the wider road west until it hooks up with the four-lane road at South Side.

"I've lived here for 18 years and when I first moved here, Route 35 was a 2 lane road. My kids played a lot of soccer and so we were constantly traveling to Ohio on old Route 35 and I just hated it. I really hated it and I know we can do so much better with the road the way it will be," Transportation Commissioner Tom Smith told explained.

Powers says if the project is completed, his crews will be able to get to accidents and fires much faster.

"It would increase our response times to any motor vehicle accidents to any type of situations in the area. The concern we have at the Winfield Fire Department would be any additional heavy traffic flow areas that we would have- exits and on ramps," Powers added.

But this project could take years to even get started, unless the road bond passes and the state is able to borrow a large chunk of money to get projects going at once.

"By October 7th it will be the final day and we'll know the direction the people in West Virginia want to take this state," Senator Glen Jefferies told 13 News.

Commissioner Smith says as he's been touring the state the biggest misconception about the road bond is that it requires new taxes- which isn't true. The legislature already approved a gas tax, DMV fee and vehicle sales tax increase this past session.

Some of the confusion is why Senator Jefferies decided to host this town-hall style meeting. He also wants to remind folks early voting starts Friday.