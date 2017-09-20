Police: Ohio man arrested in slaying of grandson's father

An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
Authorities are investigating after the remains of a baby were found in an apartment while a deputy was serving eviction papers.
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.
Authorities say a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio after fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.
An Ohio woman was arrested Monday after a bus driver reported seeing a handicapped student being assaulted by her mother.
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.
The Ohio mother is accused of falsely claiming her young son had terminal cancer, having his head shaved, fraudulently fundraising for him, and pretending to be a doctor.
A West Virginia man, charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile, has been sentenced not to prison but to 40 years in a mental institution.
Police say an Ohio man has been arrested after he shot his 2-year-old daughter in the head while trying to unload his handgun.
A man is recovering after being stabbed outside a Charleston Rite Aid early Tuesday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Dispatchers say the man has small lacerations on his arm but is alert and talking. The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Washington Street West outside a west side Rite Aid, according to dispatchers. At this time, there is no word on suspects. Medics and law enforcement are both on scene, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this develo...
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
A woman’s complaint that a decoration piece featuring raw cotton was racially insensitive, has gone viral. Last Thursday, Daniell Rider posted a photo to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page, featuring a decoration piece featuring cotton. “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves,” Rider wrote ...
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes.
Police say an Ohio mother hit her daughter with a car as she intentionally drove onto a sidewalk and then backed over the girl's leg because she was walking to school despite being told to stay home.
Taco Bell will be phasing out drive-thru windows at hundreds of its locations and adding booze to the menu, according to a new report.
A West Virginia man, charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile, has been sentenced not to prison but to 40 years in a mental institution.
Authorities say a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio after fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.
