Police: Ohio man arrested in slaying of grandson's father - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio man arrested in slaying of grandson's father

Posted: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Ohio after fatally shooting the father of his 3-week-old grandson while the father held the child.

The shooting occurred Monday night during a domestic dispute in Youngstown. Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Pargo died at the scene.

Louis Littlejohn, of Liberty Township, is charged with aggravated murder. He has a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the shooting occurred after an argument between the two men over custody of the infant. Police say the dispute appeared to have been resolved when Littlejohn went back into the home and shot Pargo as he held the baby, who wasn't injured.

Police say Littlejohn then walked outside, dropped a gun and surrendered.

Court records don't indicate if Littlejohn has an attorney yet.

Information from: WKBN-TV, http://www.wkbn.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.